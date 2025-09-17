Tyler Robinson, First Court Hearing, Suspect In Charlie Kirk death - Sept. 16

Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination, attends his first court hearing.

Video from Forbes.

Here are the text messages from suspect to roommate, from Sept 10th, the day of the shooting it says.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/16/us/text-message-tyler-robinson-roomate-vis

Also, here is what was published, this correspondence in full.

Robinson: stop what you're doing, look under my keyboard.

[When the roommate looked under the keyboard, there was allegedly a note saying: "I had the opportunity to eliminate Charlie Kirk, and I am going to do it."]

Roommate: "What?????????????? Are you joking, right???

Robinson: I'm still okay, my love, but stuck in Orem a little longer. It shouldn't be long before I can come home, but I need to get my rifle. Honestly, I hoped to keep this secret until my old age. Sorry for dragging you into this.

Roommate: you're not the one who did it, right???

Robinson: It's me, sorry

Roommate: I thought they caught them?

Robinson: No, they detained some crazy old man, then questioned someone in similar clothes. I was going to get the rifle from the stash soon after, but most of that side of town was blocked. Quiet, almost can get out, but one car is in the way.

Roommate: Why?

Robinson: Why did I do it?

Roommate: Yes

Robinson: I'm tired of his hatred. Some hatred can't be negotiated with.

Robinson: If I manage to secretly get the rifle, I won't leave evidence. I'll try to get it again, hope they are gone now. I haven't seen anything about it being found.

Roommate: How long have you planned this?

Robinson: Just over a week, I guess. I can get close to it, but a patrol car is parked right next to it. I think they already searched that place, but I don't want to risk it.

Robinson: I regret not returning and taking it as soon as I got to the car... I'm afraid of what my old man will do if I don't bring grandpa's rifle... I don't even know if there was a serial number, but it wouldn't link me. I'm afraid of fingerprints — I had to leave it in the bushes where I changed. No chance or time to take it with me... maybe I'll have to abandon it and hope they don't find fingerprints. How the [expletive] will I explain losing grandpa's rifle to the old man...

Robinson: the only thing I left is the rifle wrapped in a towel...

Robinson: remember how I engraved the bullets? Those [expletive] messages are mostly a big meme, if I see "notices bulge uwu" on Fox News, I might have a stroke, okay, I'll have to leave it, it's really [expletive] disgusting... judging by today, I think grandpa's rifle did pretty well, I don't know. I think the scope was priced at $2k;-;

Robinson: delete this conversation

Robinson: my father wants a photo of the rifle... he says grandpa wants to know who has what, the feds released a photo of the rifle, and it's very recognizable. He's calling me now, not answering.

Robinson: since Trump came to power, [my father] has become firmly MAGA.

Robinson: I'm going to turn myself in voluntarily, one of my neighbors here is a deputy sheriff.

Robinson: you are all I worry about, my love

Roommate: I'm much more worried about you

Robinson: don't talk to the press, please. Don't give interviews or make any comments... if any police ask you questions, ask for a lawyer and stay silent.



