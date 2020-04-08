© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHO director-general says you shouldn’t politicize the virus unless "you want more body bags."
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • April 08, 2020
The World Health Organization director-general says you shouldn’t politicize the virus unless you “want more body bags.”
"Please quarantine from politicizing COVID."
As Mike Pompeo says the World Health Organization received taxpayer dollars and didn’t achieve what it’s supposed to deliver, keep in mind The White House also received a large amount of taxpayer dollars and squandered 70 days during the beginning of the crisis
"Please quarantine from politicizing COVID."
As Mike Pompeo says the World Health Organization received taxpayer dollars and didn’t achieve what it’s supposed to deliver, keep in mind The White House also received a large amount of taxpayer dollars and squandered 70 days during the beginning of the crisis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.