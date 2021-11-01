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Pfizer Study Shows Increased Mortality
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91 views • November 01, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/01/pfizer-contracts.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211101&mid=DM1032387&rid=1309602167
https://zb10-7gsop1v78.bitchute.com/Op9abj4pN3mq/RatSHEvvD0AE.mp4
The terms of these contracts are all the more disturbing when you consider how dangerous the Pfizer shot is turning out to be. No wonder the company refused to accept any liability.
As shown in the video above, Episode 3 in "The False Narrative Takedown Series"8 by Steve Kirsch, Pfizer's own Phase 3 six-month trial9 showed the shots increased all-cause mortality. More people actually died in the treatment group than in the placebo group.
According to Pfizer's own data, one COVID death per 20,000 fully vaccinated individuals is prevented. That means 10,000 lives are saved if 200 million are fully vaccinated.
But how many lives are lost from the shots? This is the other side of the equation that simply demands to be analyzed before any governmental authority can make a decision as to whether the mass vaccination campaign is of benefit or not.
Here, we find that Pfizer's data10 show the shots are actually killing more than they save. To look at this information yourself, click on "Supplementary Material" on the right-hand side of the paper, then, beside Supplementary Appendix, click on supplements/261159 and scroll down to page 12, Table S4.
In the vaccine group, 15 died; in the placebo group 14 died. Two people died from COVID-19 in the placebo group, while only one died from COVID pneumonia in the vaccine group. That's how you get a net false positive impact — one life is spared from COVID. However, the all-cause mortality was actually higher in the vaccine group (15, compared to 14).
So, while the shots saved one person from dying from COVID, they also killed one extra person. So, the net effect is nil. There's no mortality benefit at all. Other investigations using different data strongly suggest the net effect is profoundly negative, and the shots are doing FAR more harm than good.
https://zb10-7gsop1v78.bitchute.com/Op9abj4pN3mq/RatSHEvvD0AE.mp4
The terms of these contracts are all the more disturbing when you consider how dangerous the Pfizer shot is turning out to be. No wonder the company refused to accept any liability.
As shown in the video above, Episode 3 in "The False Narrative Takedown Series"8 by Steve Kirsch, Pfizer's own Phase 3 six-month trial9 showed the shots increased all-cause mortality. More people actually died in the treatment group than in the placebo group.
According to Pfizer's own data, one COVID death per 20,000 fully vaccinated individuals is prevented. That means 10,000 lives are saved if 200 million are fully vaccinated.
But how many lives are lost from the shots? This is the other side of the equation that simply demands to be analyzed before any governmental authority can make a decision as to whether the mass vaccination campaign is of benefit or not.
Here, we find that Pfizer's data10 show the shots are actually killing more than they save. To look at this information yourself, click on "Supplementary Material" on the right-hand side of the paper, then, beside Supplementary Appendix, click on supplements/261159 and scroll down to page 12, Table S4.
In the vaccine group, 15 died; in the placebo group 14 died. Two people died from COVID-19 in the placebo group, while only one died from COVID pneumonia in the vaccine group. That's how you get a net false positive impact — one life is spared from COVID. However, the all-cause mortality was actually higher in the vaccine group (15, compared to 14).
So, while the shots saved one person from dying from COVID, they also killed one extra person. So, the net effect is nil. There's no mortality benefit at all. Other investigations using different data strongly suggest the net effect is profoundly negative, and the shots are doing FAR more harm than good.
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