🤮'For every drone, 10 buildings in Beirut will be destroyed' - Israeli FM Smotrich🤬

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'For every drone, ten buildings in Beirut will be destroyed' — Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich
Lebanon defending their land.
His dirty rat settlers, want more land to steal and build. Murdering and stealing is their MO. Cynthia
Adding, from the Beast:
"We are deepening the operation in Lebanon and capturing controlling territories. We are fortifying the security strip" - Benjamin Netanyahu