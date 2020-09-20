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I comme ignare
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4 views • September 20, 2020
I comme ignare
docteur alwest
6 août 2020
Docteur Alwest sur scène :
A Paris le 26 septembre, 10 octobre et 24 octobre 2020:
https://www.billetreduc.com/151605/evt.htm
A Rouen le 9 octobre 2020 à 21h:
https://www.billetreduc.com/259329/evt.htm
A Nantes le 30 octobre 2020 à 19h:
https://www.billetreduc.com/256864/evt.htm
Musique : Jacques Dutronc "Les gens sont fous, les temps sont flous"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R9aADmA4vHs
Sources :
Macron le 14/07/2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojdZ7VGbqSw
RMC le 30/07/2020 Olivier veran port du masque en exterieur recommandé:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHG304HXEB0
BFMTV le 04/03/20020 Olivier Veran masque inutile :
https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/olivier-veran-l-usage-des-masques-est-inutile-en-dehors-des-regles-d-utilisation-definies_VN-202003040077.html
Culture de masque:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5ImqqaMCd4
docteur alwest
6 août 2020
Docteur Alwest sur scène :
A Paris le 26 septembre, 10 octobre et 24 octobre 2020:
https://www.billetreduc.com/151605/evt.htm
A Rouen le 9 octobre 2020 à 21h:
https://www.billetreduc.com/259329/evt.htm
A Nantes le 30 octobre 2020 à 19h:
https://www.billetreduc.com/256864/evt.htm
Musique : Jacques Dutronc "Les gens sont fous, les temps sont flous"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R9aADmA4vHs
Sources :
Macron le 14/07/2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojdZ7VGbqSw
RMC le 30/07/2020 Olivier veran port du masque en exterieur recommandé:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHG304HXEB0
BFMTV le 04/03/20020 Olivier Veran masque inutile :
https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/olivier-veran-l-usage-des-masques-est-inutile-en-dehors-des-regles-d-utilisation-definies_VN-202003040077.html
Culture de masque:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5ImqqaMCd4
Keywords
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