"COP30: Chaos over Climate Change" with guest Alex Newman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Intentional' S2E24 Thursday 12-4-25 'Live'
The Climate Change Conference ended last Saturday with a fizzle following the disruption of the conference with fires being set, criticisms being lobbed of a failed ability to obtain progress and only providing weak outcomes, and the President of The U.S. not sending an official delegation...Alex Newman was there and he breaks it down for us...Let's Get Intentional!
"Intentional with Mic Meow" is normally broadcast live each Thursday at 2PM EST/1PM CST on the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Facebook, Rumble and X:
https://www.facebook.com/intentionalmicmeow
https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277
The podcast is then uploaded to the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Substack, Brighteon and Apple Podcasts:
https://substack.com/@micsmeow
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/intentional/home
https://podcasts.apple.com/.../intentional.../id1819772418
You can also follow Mic Meow on her website at https://intentionalpodcast.org.