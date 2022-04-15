An elderly man from Yangpu District, Shanghai, was paralyzed during the day on April 12. four hospitals in Yangpu refused to receive her. At present, she can only wait to die at home.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
An elderly man from Yangpu District, Shanghai, was paralyzed during the day on April 12. Then her family called 120 emergency phone in the afternoon and were still queuing up until the evening (from No. 600 to 200). In the evening, the elderly man was unconscious. Neighbors helped drive her to the hospital, but about four hospitals(Changhai, Yang Center, Antu and Xinhua) in Yangpu refused to receive her. Antu Hospital replied that she needed to queue up for 2 days and wait for 120 pick-up. Those who sent by themselves would not be treated. At present, she can only wait to die at home.