© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Madej's Unsound Advice, MASS GENOCIDE MAGNETGATE Hypothesis, Dr. Gilbert's Warnings in 1995, Spread of Mutagen Timeline, Impactor Cycle, and More: 06.11.2021
Follow
8
Share
Report
1571 views • June 12, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Some of the best Advice I Could Find (NOT)
Submitted by Jenny
On June 10, 2021
Watch video: https://iconnectfx.com/view/7a9a762e-35c7-eb11-997a-00505682f257
Terral’s reply (06.11.2021):
Hi Jenny:
Thank you for writing and for the head's up on the starting point in the video. Madej sounds sincere and she is informed on the science but appears oblivious to the fact that we are dealing with a self-disseminating biological weapon. We must identify and neutralize threats related to the original bioweapon retrovirus (with 18 HIV coded inserts), the mutant-variant strains, any future super strains, the bioweapon vaccines, and the Vaxxers transmitting the bioweapon spike proteins and other bioweapon elements. The idea that we are going to herd up together is creating threats rather than neutralizing them. She should know better. Blessings, Terral
--
"ATTEMPTED MASS GENOCIDE" MAGNETGATE HYPOTHESIS FROM A MEDICAL DOCTOR
Submitted by Don
June 11, 2011
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/06Mo3Ja9azdv/
--
DR PIERRE GILBERT WARNED US ABOUT MAGNETIC VACCINES IN 1995 THAT WOULD CREATE "ZOMBIES"
Submitted by Don
On June 11, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ABzkrg5APHfC/
--
Spread of the Activator
Written by Clint
June 11, 2021
I suspect the COVID Vaccine death mechanism activator will be released on July 4, 2021.
There are several substantial reasons why this may be the case.
It is of interest that many large companies will require their at-home employees to start coming back to the office just after July 4th on July 6th.
This will help to better spread the activator throughout the American society. The 10 Kings pretty well control these companies. It is the 10 Kings who are orchestrating the fall of the USA.
--
Impactor Cycle | Advanced Catastrophism
Submitted by Rolf
June 11, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/t_p_9v3L9U0
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 24 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Some of the best Advice I Could Find (NOT)
Submitted by Jenny
On June 10, 2021
Watch video: https://iconnectfx.com/view/7a9a762e-35c7-eb11-997a-00505682f257
Terral’s reply (06.11.2021):
Hi Jenny:
Thank you for writing and for the head's up on the starting point in the video. Madej sounds sincere and she is informed on the science but appears oblivious to the fact that we are dealing with a self-disseminating biological weapon. We must identify and neutralize threats related to the original bioweapon retrovirus (with 18 HIV coded inserts), the mutant-variant strains, any future super strains, the bioweapon vaccines, and the Vaxxers transmitting the bioweapon spike proteins and other bioweapon elements. The idea that we are going to herd up together is creating threats rather than neutralizing them. She should know better. Blessings, Terral
--
"ATTEMPTED MASS GENOCIDE" MAGNETGATE HYPOTHESIS FROM A MEDICAL DOCTOR
Submitted by Don
June 11, 2011
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/06Mo3Ja9azdv/
--
DR PIERRE GILBERT WARNED US ABOUT MAGNETIC VACCINES IN 1995 THAT WOULD CREATE "ZOMBIES"
Submitted by Don
On June 11, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ABzkrg5APHfC/
--
Spread of the Activator
Written by Clint
June 11, 2021
I suspect the COVID Vaccine death mechanism activator will be released on July 4, 2021.
There are several substantial reasons why this may be the case.
It is of interest that many large companies will require their at-home employees to start coming back to the office just after July 4th on July 6th.
This will help to better spread the activator throughout the American society. The 10 Kings pretty well control these companies. It is the 10 Kings who are orchestrating the fall of the USA.
--
Impactor Cycle | Advanced Catastrophism
Submitted by Rolf
June 11, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/t_p_9v3L9U0
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 24 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.