Basic #Gains, Free Meme Giveaway #DesignerVision, Technical Difficulties/Technical #Solutions

#Livestreamed on February 19th, 2024.

The presentation software crashed, lost the presentation I was working on; changed the plan for this sesh. I was a little upset after making 55 pages and almost done when it blackscreened a "No Comply".#CubeWorld So I took an offer to meme a pic, and the result? The result you can see.

"The result? The result you can see."- Yuri Bezmenov quote Hoodie design https://www.ebay.com/itm/234283452210

#5GW #EarthAlliance: Ambassadors discuss EMF radiation, fake weather, and surveillance.

More links to appear here: #MentalHealth https://rumble.com/v2hsvm8-super-simple-mental-wellness.html

SRONG WICHU?!? design, Women's tee https://www.ebay.com/itm/234915407337

SRONG WICHU?!? design, Men's tee https://www.ebay.com/itm/234915399695

"Mushrooms- In the dark, and fed b.s.!" design, Longsleeve Unisex tee https://www.ebay.com/itm/234309660133

Men's Blue Black Fractal design, Men's Rash Guard https://www.ebay.com/itm/234320497286

Music credits: Skytree, Infraplanetary.

More designs and prints, stickers, mugs etc at ebay store, PLUS other shops and info here: www.linktr.ee/mjtank108