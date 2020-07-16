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If you want the world to be inbred, support Islam. If not, watch this.
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28 views • July 16, 2020
Islam is on a path to inbreed itself into conquering the world with sheer numbers.
It is estimated that no less than 1/2 of all Muslims are directly inbred with a father/daughter, uncle/niece, cousin/cousin and have IQ's below 70. In short, Islam is a death sentence to everyone who invites them into their land.
It is estimated that no less than 1/2 of all Muslims are directly inbred with a father/daughter, uncle/niece, cousin/cousin and have IQ's below 70. In short, Islam is a death sentence to everyone who invites them into their land.
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