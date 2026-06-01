Other Nations, Fake Aliens, Trump is Manasseh & Called to Try It Children 5-31-26@6:03 AM

A word of warning from my lovely Jesus Christ about a shaking coming to Sweden, a revealing about Indonesia, fake aliens and more about Putin and Ukraine, with a warning about President Trump becoming like Hezekiah's son Manasseh in the Holy Bible.

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST

Amos 3:7 Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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Bridgeport, AL. 35740





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