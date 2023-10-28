The Mainstream Media Has Never Lied to Us Before.

Create New Account
Tami's Topics Of The Week
According to this news article, both the mother and father were stupid enough to leave a loaded gun on the front seat of their truck, and leave two little boys alone in the car with it while they went inside a store. Hmm. I question the validity of this news story. It sounds like a fake story created to drum up animosity and hostility toward men who drive trucks and own guns.

