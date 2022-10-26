VSRF: college edition, episode 8: fighting schools mandates / Tyce Patt is joined by Phoebe Liou

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tyce Patt is joined by Phoebe Liou, who was 16 when she won multiple merit scholarships to the University of Connecticut. Then their Mandate system yanked it away. Find out how Phoebe is fighting back on the VSRF College Update.
Vaccine Safety Research Foundation:
https://rumble.com/c/VaccineSafetyResearchFoundation