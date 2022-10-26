VSRF: college edition, episode 8: fighting schools mandates / Tyce Patt is joined by Phoebe Liou

Tyce Patt is joined by Phoebe Liou, who was 16 when she won multiple merit scholarships to the University of Connecticut. Then their Mandate system yanked it away. Find out how Phoebe is fighting back on the VSRF College Update.
Vaccine Safety Research Foundation:
https://rumble.com/c/VaccineSafetyResearchFoundation
