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Date: Mar. 13, 2026. Lesson 50-2026. Title: Whoever Eats and Drinks: The Promise of Resurrection
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In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, the focus turns to John 6:54, where Jesus declares that whoever eats His flesh and drinks His blood has eternal life—and will be raised up at the last day. Christ is not speaking of mere ritual, but of a deep participation in His life and sacrifice through faith. To receive Him fully is to receive the life He alone gives and the promise of resurrection that no grave can defeat. Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore the meaning of this powerful statement, the believer’s union with Christ, and the assurance that those who truly partake of Him will share in His eternal life.

Lesson 50-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


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