Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Zombies in I, Pet Goat II
57 views
channel image
Trump: the son of perdition
Published a day ago |

(Thumbnail) — Source 1:https://bloody-disgusting.com/editorials/3601617/evolution-undead-brief-history-zombies-horror/

History of Zombies in Horror; Bloody Disgusting; Published by Meagan Navarro; Date published: January 27, 2020; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.


Source 2:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1P30UTtqVBXckkek9U9rnCbKqepvyx8dm

Google; Google Drive; Posted by Joalan Pinto; Date posted: July 16, 2021; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.


Source 3: https://youtu.be/4qyzb3CyL2g

Donald J Trump is symbolically portrayed in the animation I pet, goat II; Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: January 28, 2021; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.


Source 4: https://youtu.be/IH0fUuG3ycs

The Mark of the Beast Beer-19 shots in I, Pet Goat II; Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: July 15, 2021; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.


Source 5: https://youtu.be/0_SjrCXlaxE

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — Zombie Preparedness Poster; Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: July 17, 2021; Date published: August 2, 2021.


Source 6:

https://www.worldnomads.com/explore/north-america/mexico/how-to-survive-the-day-of-the-dead

How to Experience Mexico's Day of the Dead; Published by Sergio Tohtli — Nomad Freelance Photographer; Photographed by Oleg Elkov (Getty images); Date published: unknown; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.


Source 7: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/All_Saints%27_Day

All Saints' Day; Published by Wikipedia The Free Encyclopedia; This page was last edited on July 8, 2021; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.


Source 8: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samhain

Samhain; Published by Wikipedia The Free Encyclopedia; This page was last edited on July 6, 2021; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.


Source 9:

https://kespwriting.blogspot.com/2015/10/hist-myth-samhain-goddess-tlachtga.html

HIST & MYTH: Samhain & Goddess Tlachtga; Written by Ken Kesp; Literature and Culture Corner; Images by Trip Advisor, Published by Meath Chronicle and Tlachtga WordPress Blog.; Date published: October 28, 2015; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.


Source 10: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wheel_of_the_Year

Wheel of the Year; Published by Wikipedia The Free Encyclopedia; This page was last edited on July 5, 2021; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.


Source 11: https://biblehub.com/kjv/luke/19.htm

Luke 19; Published by Bible Hub; New testament scripture; Luke; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.


Source 12: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anubis

Anubis; Published by Wikipedia The Free Encyclopedia; This page was last edited on July 11, 2021; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.


Source 13: https://time.com/roots-donald-trump/

The Roots of Donald Trump; Published by TIME USA, LLC. All rights reserved.; Powered by Word Press VIP; Date published: November 2, 2016; Date updated: November 11, 2016; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.


Source 14: https://youtu.be/Id6nCa_OTEM

I, pet goat II; Published by HeliofantChannel; YouTube; Date published: July 3, 2012; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.



Source 15: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones

Georgia Guidestones; Published by Wikipedia The Free Encyclopedia; This page was last edited on July 7, 2021; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.


Source 16:

https://www.zmescience.com/other/feature-post/georgia-guidestones-mysterious-instructions-for-the-post-apocalypse/

Georgia Guidestones — mysterious instructions for the post-apocalypse; The American Stonehenge; Published by ZME Science — Not exactly rocket science. All Rights Reserved.; By Mihai Andrei; Date published: February 1, 2021; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.




Keywords
cdcdonald trumpmk ultrapredictive programmingwitchcraftsorcerytranshumanismgene editingend of daysthe end timesesotericsubliminalszombie apocalypsethe walking deadbible propheciesoperation warp speedluciferasepet goatquantum dotsgraphene oxidehydra vulgarisipetgoat2induce triple helix formationthe living deadthe undead

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket