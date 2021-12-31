Keep the Republic – Brighteon.TV 12/23/21 – Today’s guest – Wendi Strauch Mahoney

DANIEL'S MONOLOGUE: A new name! Daniel announced that he retired the name “Voice of Conservative Values” and rebranded the show “Keep the Republic,” and took the first segment to address the principles and reasons behind the change. Frist, he talked about the greatest commandment in the Bible (Love the Lord your God with all your heart, mind, strength, and soul) and why Christians need to be active in their government.



Then he talked about when the country was founded, they had just broken away from a monarchy – a government that was overcontrolling. They knew they didn’t want that, so they created the Articles of Confederation, a loose association of the newly independent states. The problem? The Articles of Confederation weren’t tight enough – so there was a bit of chaos in how the states interacted. They needed more structure – which they found when they created the U.S. Constitution. That document created a balance between an over-controlling monarchy and the chaos that resulted from the Articles of Confederation.



But such a balance is difficult to maintain – which is why, when Benjamin Franklin was asked why kind of government was created, answered, “A Republic – if you can keep it.”

Then Daniel reviewed an article by Dr. J. Deane Waldman, M.D. from American Thinker, titled, “The COVID Scam: The Progressive Path to Power and Tyranny.”



WENDI STRAUCH MAHONEY: Investigative journalist Wendi Strauch Mahoney from UncoverDC.com joined Daniel in the second segment to discuss Dr. Waldman’s recommended solutions. Wendi had just attended a COVID summit with Dr. Malone, and she said, “At this point, if you’re not looking at the data and the studies, it’s got to be willful. Or, you’re completely out of it.”



She referenced Dr. Vladimir Zelenko’s estimate that 85 percent of the people who died from COVID-19 didn’t have to die. Early treatment was available. Instead, the medical community downplayed proven early treatments, and Wendi believes that these people have blood on their hands.

Wendi said America is at an inflection point. If people don’t start paying attention, we are going to lose our freedoms – and we have already lost so many. “They can be recovered,” she said, “but we have to stand up NOW.”



Daniel and Wendi also discussed Wendi’s article on UncoverDC.com about proposed draconian legislation slated to be voted on in New York when their state legislature reconvenes in January, and also her article about Americans who are being denied due process after being arrested for being at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.