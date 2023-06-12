Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Systems Of Control
63 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday |

As an engineer, scientist, and inventor, I've dedicated my life to unraveling how a small group of elites control 8 billion people. It's not one individual or organization -- it's a tightly knit swarm intelligence, as I illustrate in this video.

Keywords
drthesystemsshivaof control

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket