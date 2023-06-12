The Systems Of Control

As an engineer, scientist, and inventor, I've dedicated my life to unraveling how a small group of elites control 8 billion people. It's not one individual or organization -- it's a tightly knit swarm intelligence, as I illustrate in this video.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.