Miles Guo: Why the CCP is so scared by G-Clubs?

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7/27/2022 Miles Guo: It took the CCP almost 30 years to recruit 1 million members. In Communist China, more than 1 million fellow fighters attempted to purchase GCLUBS membership but the transaction was canceled by the CCP. Behind those 1 million fellow fighters are 4 million families. Of course the CCP is so scared