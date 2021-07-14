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Biden Preparing To Declare Martial Law During Second Lockdown As CDC Readies COVID Isolation Camps Across US - FULL SHOW 7/14/21
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250 views • July 14, 2021
The party's over: Alex Jones raises the alarm and issues a warning to Americans as the United States is conquered through the medical tyranny provoked by COVID and captured by global government. Also, Melissa Tate, author of "Choice Privilege: What's Race Got To Do With It?," joins Alex Jones live via Skype to expose how critical race theory is designed to demoralize black people, especially in the United States, and turn them into a political tool to help implement communist policies. Alex opens the phone lines in the third and fourth hours and discusses our dystopian future with callers.
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