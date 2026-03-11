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🤡 ‘I’m not planning to go back’ – true ‘patriotism’ from Iranian monarchists
Iranian pro-regime change protesters in LA revere Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a 'father' and applaud the US bombing of a girls’ school – telling you all you need to know about the Iranian opposition.
Source @The Grayzone
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