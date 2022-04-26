Putin’s Wooing of the West May Catalyze Xi Jinping’s Assault on Taiwan

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In the Live Broadcast on April 21, Miles Guo noted that Putin’s signal of reconciliation to the West was a major reason for the price breakout of global commodity markets and gold from April 20 to 21. In the aftermath of Russian forces’ setbacks in the Russia-Ukraine war, armistice and anti-war voices have been rife inside Russia, and the European Union (EU) has strongly stated that the EU would never compromise even if under nuclear threat. Under these conditions, Putin was forced to express his willingness to reconcile with the West in private. Putin’s compromise has shattered Xi Jinping’s original expectations and somehow changed his plans for Taiwan, from attacking and taking over Taiwan to razing Taiwan to the ground, utterly devastating it.