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Why Truth Matters (URGENT. January 2021)
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92 views • January 10, 2021
For the Word of God from a man of God: http://swordofthevaliant.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzLtHpPfWf8&;t=2920s
King James Version Bible references: Matthew 10:34; Ephesians 6:17; John 6:63; John 10:27; John 10:12; Matthew 28:20; Malachi 3:16-18; 2 Corinthians 4:6; 1 Timothy 2:5; John 16:2; John 20:17; John 17:1-3; 2 Corinthians 5:19; John 10:5-27; John 18:36; 2 Thessalonians 1:7-10; James 2:19; Acts 2:38-39; John 8:31; John 15:18
Abby Elizabeth may be emailed at: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzLtHpPfWf8&;t=2920s
King James Version Bible references: Matthew 10:34; Ephesians 6:17; John 6:63; John 10:27; John 10:12; Matthew 28:20; Malachi 3:16-18; 2 Corinthians 4:6; 1 Timothy 2:5; John 16:2; John 20:17; John 17:1-3; 2 Corinthians 5:19; John 10:5-27; John 18:36; 2 Thessalonians 1:7-10; James 2:19; Acts 2:38-39; John 8:31; John 15:18
Abby Elizabeth may be emailed at: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
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