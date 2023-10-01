No wonder I can not get a job. Being White - how would you define this discrimination ? Is this a race to the end of the White people on the Planet ? Is this being planned by the Globalists ??

PatriotsCannabisCo Subscribe Like 0 Like This Video ( 0 ) Download MP3

120 views • •

You can see this happening everywhere to be honest with you. Look at all the Woke Libtard Trans Genders in our military now.



Keywords globalists jobs gone