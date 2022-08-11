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Social media bans pro Palestine posts, IDF raids, murders, persists under MSM Blind Eyes
Social media platforms ban pro-Palestinian posts – activists
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ehUEpXX37Xi6/?list=notifications&randomize=false
Protesters gather outside Friends of IDF headquarters NYC
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mhLoZbOG2k8s/
DEADLY STANDOFF: SEVERAL KILLED IN IDF RAID
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KKKqDYZDxZs6/
WEST TURNS BLIND EYE TO UKRAINE ATTACKS WHILE CONDEMNING PALESTINIAN ASSAULTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/re0mzts5Rm2W/
ISRAELI BORDER POLICE DENY IDF TROOPS FIRED AT RT CREW ON PALESTINIAN BORDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jpm2OW7ZNO2c/
ISRAELI ROCKETS CONTINUE TO HIT GAZA STRIP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3S347jeDXF5L/