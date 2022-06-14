Darrell Brooks Jr. on November 21st of 2021 drove his red SUV into a parade of mostly women and children in Waukesha Wisconsin killing 8 (one 8 year old boy and the others were mostly elderly) and injuring 60 (18 were children). How come Darrell Brooks Jr. was not labeled a “Black Supremacist”? How come, when considering his anti-white rhetoric, was this massacre of white women and children not labeled a “Hate Crime”? How come the manufacturer of his red SUV was not held accountable for the use of their product to commit this mass tragedy? How come Chinatown Joe didn’t visit Waukesha and declare that everyone stop driving in order to prevent this from ever happening again? How come there weren’t any mostly peaceful protests in Wisconsin, or anywhere else, burning down cities and looting stores in outrage of law enforcement failing to protect Waukesha citizens from this career criminal? How come MSM isn’t following the trial? How come Mathew McConaughey didn’t visit the White House with the shoes of the 8 year old boy that was killed, asking for “common sense” revisions to the licensing process granting access to motor vehicle operation? How do the activists, MSM, entertainers and politicians pick which tragedies they will champion and which tragedies they will ignore? How do the activists, MSM, entertainers and politicians pick which people they’ll save and which people they’ll let die in the streets run down by the criminally insane or shot weekly in Chicago and Baltimore? How come you’re not asking more questions when you know for a fact that these activists, MSM, entertainers and politicians lie? How come you continue to follow people that have no regard for your inalienable rights, your intelligence, your ability to put food on the table, your safety and the safety of your family?





https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/22/us/waukesha-wisconsin-parade-victims/index.html





https://nypost.com/2021/11/24/darrell-brooks-called-for-violence-against-white-people/





https://www.americanpost.news/alleged-perpetrator-of-waukesha-massacre-pleads-not-guilty-in-court/





ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/HOW-COME-DARRELL-BROOKS-JR-e1jufkm