Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-





https://www.brighteon.com/c4a4834f-7b8d-43b9-9901-c960f7f10277





A nurse whistleblower from the State of Washington has come forward to tell her story about how she complied with COIVD-19 vaccine mandates, and is now suffering, and how she has seen children brought into the hospital also suffering with COVID-19 vaccine injuries.





She suffered from heart disease after the first shot, and had her doctor write her a medical exemption for the second vaccine. She lost her job in spite of the exemption, so she "regrettably" took the second dose to get her job back and now apparently has a damaged heart.





She states:





"I'm no longer living in fear of the repercussions about speaking the truth about this vaccine.





Now I am seeing children that are getting vaccinated coming in to the hospital having multiple reactions to it.





I'm tired of being silent."





Original video source: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/whistleblower-nurse-forced-vax-washington:f





Full article with commenting available: https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/nurse-shortages-in-canada-lead-to-er-closures-whistleblower-nurse-in-washington-describes-vaccine-injuries-from-employment-mandate/





Mirrored - Health Impact News



