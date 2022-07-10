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PROTESTS COMING TO TOWN NEAR YOU*SIMULATION SHOWS TSUNAMI WAVES HITTING SEATTLE*INCOMING ASTEROIDS*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea To Set Up An Appointment For Vedic Astrology Charts-Energy Work-Spiritual Coaching Please Email Us At Either [email protected] [email protected] We Operate On A Donation Basis Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spiritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected] Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/Rainmaker1973/status/1545757576159264770 https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/08/us/seattle-earthquake-simulation-tsunami/index.html https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/communities/space-weather-enthusiasts https://www.modernghana.com/news/1170197/huge-crop-losses-expected-as-italy-endures-prolong.html https://www.sott.net/article/469682-Meteor-fireball-over-California-and-Nevada-on-July-8 https://www.sott.net/article/469681-Meteor-fireball-over-Connecticut-and-adjacent-states-on-July-8 https://watchers.news/2022/07/07/very-bright-daylight-meteor-over-new-zealand-loud-boom-reported/ https://www.newson6.com/story/62c9d65c5d0c0307294a3325/fire-at-oneok-gas-plant-forces-evacuations-road-closures https://twitter.com/FinancialTimes/status/1546130635605118976 https://twitter.com/UtahWildfire/status/1546137536442970113 https://www.sott.net/article/469692-Heavy-snowfall-reaches-the-roofs-of-houses-in-city-of-Caviahue-Argentina-on-July-7 https://twitter.com/EndGameWW3/status/1545876677284216833?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/spriteer_774400/status/1546136877476057088 https://twitter.com/happinessinbulk/status/1545971911426879488 https://twitter.com/SlenderSherbet/status/1545818113060573189 https://twitter.com/VDejan0000/status/1546076804221640704 https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1546093348204724225 https://www.weforum.org/people/liz-truss https://www.rt.com/news/558710-eu-secure-bunker-spying/ https://www.axios.com/2022/07/09/army-suspends-general-tweet-mock-jill-biden https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/bank-scam-in-china-6-billion-in-deposits-vanished-from-banks-in-china-400k-people-are-left-with-nothing/ https://www.rt.com/business/558718-emerging-economies-cascade-defaults/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220708162754.htm https://twitter.com/wonderofscience/status/1546124580330188803 https://twitter.com/ArtValley818_/status/1545863367901949952 https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jul/09/weedkiller-glyphosate-cdc-study-urine-samples https://twitter.com/backtolife_2023/status/1546100435089592320 https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/social-peace-great-danger-germany-quietly-shutting-down-energy-crunch-paralyzes-economy

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