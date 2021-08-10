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ADE(Antibody Dependent Enhancement) Here We Come: Dr.Obliterates Vaccine Mandate Narrative in <7 Minutes + Thailand A Case Study in Vax Rollout/Case Count Correlation
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236 views • August 10, 2021
Doctor "specially trained in immunology and inflammation regulation" destroys the falsehoods being deliberately propagated by proven fabricators and prevaricators.
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