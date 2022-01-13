If Executive Branch Can Both Write Laws and Enforce Them, We Have Our Liberty Going To Be Thrown Out the Window

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01/07/2022 Brian Harrison：If the executive branch can both write laws and enforce them, we have our liberty is going to be thrown out the window. I’m leading the charge in Texas for Texas to carte blanche, outlaw COVID vaccination mandates. I’d like to see states at the state level outlaw all of these tyrannical COVID vaccine mandates.