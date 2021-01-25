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Coronavirus & CHRIST | Awakening the [Emerald] GREEN Energy of OZ & the MERKABA | Important Update
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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35 views • January 25, 2021
◄Originally posted on 2/9/2020 to YouTube►

#2020YearZero #JEDIvSITH #ComingOfChrist #VCipher

BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer

PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8

Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant

Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant

**NOTE TO VIEWER**: At approx. the 1hr 59min mark of the video, I got a copyright violation when explaining that in Star Wars, LUKE overcame VADER with FORGIVENESS and his newly constructed GREEN light-saber (Merkaba Energy). I ALSO discussed how TRUMP as the LION from Wizard of OZ needed his HEART FIRST to overcome the proverbial COWARDICE. I had to clip this part of the video but the DELETED scene from Return of the Jedi is HERE: https://youtu.be/_ayT0EZwbks

Primer Playlists:

Earth Grid [DC PARASITE] Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4

Resources:

JFK and Lincoln Assassinations: https://www.irishcentral.com/roots/history/john-f-kennedy-abraham-lincoln

Solari Report and FASAB 56: https://home.solari.com/fasab-statement-56-understanding-new-government-financial-accounting-loopholes/

Bay of Pigs Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bay_of_Pigs_Invasion

ZeroHedge latest on Coronavirus: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/mysterious-origin-wuhan-coronavirus | https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/wed-rather-die-home-chinese-citizens-rebel-against-mandatory-quarantine-lockdonw

Gates Foundation Coronavirus Simulation: http://fmshooter.com/gates-foundation-simulated-exact-coronavirus-outbreak-scenario-last-november-with-event-201/

Chinese Year of the Rat: https://chinesenewyear.net/

A Plague Tail (Microsoft Video Game): https://store.steampowered.com/app/752590/A_Plague_Tale_Innocence/

8th Sphere Lecture; Rudolf Steiner: https://wn.rsarchive.org/Lectures/GA254/English/RSP1973/19151018p01.html

Georgia Guidestones Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones

Jade Helm Ops Page: https://www.tpr.org/term/jade-helm-15

Steve Jobs Still Alive?: https://pix11.com/2014/08/07/is-steve-jobs-alive-and-secretly-living-in-brazil-reddit-selfie-sparks-conspiracy-theories/ & http://www.financetwitter.com/2019/08/apple-steve-jobs-is-alive-this-incredible-photo-of-a-man-having-a-coffee-in-egypt-sparks-conspiracy-theory.html

1979 Montana Eclipse: https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/map/1979-february-26

1984 Apple Super Bowl Commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axSnW-ygU5g

Free To Find Truth Blog and Gematria of 113: http://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2018/02/113-auschwitz-perfect-location-for.html

A Mini Ice Age Coming: https://themindunleashed.com/2020/02/earth-mini-ice-age-scientist-claims.html

New Space Race (China, Russia, USA, Europe): https://themindunleashed.com/2020/02/new-space-race-us-china-russia-europe-moon-bases.html

Book: The Frigid Golden Age: https://www.amazon.com/Frigid-Golden-Age-1560-1720-Environment/dp/1108419313

History Channel Page - Tesla and Trump Connection: https://www.history.com/news/nikola-tesla-files-declassified-fbi

Dune (2020 Film) Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dune_(2020_film)

Phenomenon (Film) Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phenomenon_(film)

Leylines to Unlock to Matrix: https://www.maggiesholisticsny.com/ley-lines-the-key-to-unlocking-the-matrix/

Matrix 4 Filming in SF Chinatown: https://www.sfexaminer.com/photo-galleries/matrix-stars-spotted-filming-scenes-in-chinatown/ | https://www.indiewire.com/2020/02/matrix-4-filming-set-photos-keanu-reeves-1202209081/

Horoscopes for LEO FULL MOON: https://chaninicholas.com/horoscopes-for-the-full-moon-in-leo-february-2020/

YouTube Videos Used:

Clif High Coronavirus Bloom Cycles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLHnuxqeTWg&;t=933s

Off Planet Media Masaki Miyagawa Interview (Merkaba and Sacred Geometry): https://youtu.be/xA1l25pwhdY

Money Masters Documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mB-pdPaQNKA

Hidden Faith of the Founding Fathers Documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xU24fJ4NQxo

Bix Weir and Andy Schectman Interview: https://youtu.be/Q4iFYyCRrKU

Joni Patry 2020 Astrology (USA and TRUMP): https://youtu.be/m2mKxkSqhB0 | https://youtu.be/6mFmrf5eq0Y

TENET Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdOM0x0XDMo

Steven Kwast Hillsdale College "Tesla Tech" Talk: https://youtu.be/KsPLmb6gAdw

Dollar Vigilante: https://youtu.be/8OVGv_x3B00

Bryan Cranston SHINING (Mountain Dew) Super Bowl Commercial: https://youtu.be/z6nFo59STzY

IZ Somewhere Over The Rainbow: https://youtu.be/V1bFr2SWP1I

CHINA on the Ground Reporting: https://youtu.be/diZDijrm0DA | https://youtu.be/VFgoYhQpDDw | https://youtu.be/8RK0HfRKQZM

Florida Maquis Video: https://youtu.be/wZv2TbRGXtE

Peak Prosperity Coronavirus Report 2/7/2019: https://youtu.be/ir79nIFbobA
Keywords
outbreakdonald trumpfinancial collapsebill gateswizard of ozcoming of christsuper bowlresetbix weirroad to rootasteve jobscoronavirusyear of the ratdc parasite networkbitcoin standardemerald citywishes and rainbowschrist awakeningmerkaba energyjedi v sithjedi contract
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