Acting President of Venezuela: "To those who threaten me, I say this: My destiny is not decided by anyone but God." - Delcy Rodriguez
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
142 views • 24 hours ago

Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez: "To those who threaten me, I say this: My destiny is not decided by anyone but God."

Adding, from a Trump post:

Trump claims that Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 million barrels of oil to the U.S.

Adding:

U.S. military aircraft have been concentrating in Britain amid a surge in aggressive rhetoric and actions by the Trump regime, including threats of strikes and territorial annexations.

At least 14 C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft and two AC-130J Ghostrider gunships have landed at RAF bases in Fairford, Mildenhall, and Lakenheath since Saturday. 

The deployments followed a weekend raid in which U.S. special forces kidnapped Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

According to unconfirmed reports, the Globemasters transported special forces helicopters, including MH-60M Black Hawks and an MH-47G Chinook, now seen in British hangars. Several of the aircraft later transited through Ramstein Air Base in Germany, highlighting Fairford’s role as a key U.S. air bridge into Europe. A KC-135R aerial refueling aircraft also arrived from the United States.

British and NATO aircraft are reportedly tracking a sanctioned oil tanker that departed Venezuela and recently reflagged to Russia. There is speculation that U.S. forces could use Britain as a launch point to seize the vessel, despite it operating under the Russian flag in international waters.

The military buildup coincides with rising tensions in the Middle East, where Washington has threatened Iran over its internal unrest. Trump publicly warned of strikes, declaring the U.S. “locked and loaded,” language that has further escalated the situation.

At the same time, Trump has renewed threats to annex Greenland and has refused to rule out the use of military force, prompting a rare joint rebuke from several European governments.

Some of the deployed aircraft originated from U.S. bases hosting the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment — the “Night Stalkers” — which played a central role in the Maduro kidnapping operation.

British authorities declined to comment on the operational activities of U.S. forces.

Recent News
U.S. signals expanded power in Western Hemisphere after Maduro&#8217;s capture with Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Donroe Doctrine&#8221;

U.S. signals expanded power in Western Hemisphere after Maduro’s capture with Trump’s “Donroe Doctrine”

Laura Harris
Russia condemns U.S. intervention in Venezuela, backs new interim leader

Russia condemns U.S. intervention in Venezuela, backs new interim leader

Belle Carter
U.K. prepares post-Brexit reset bill allowing automatic alignment with EU rules

U.K. prepares post-Brexit reset bill allowing automatic alignment with EU rules

Laura Harris
U.K. and France commit troops to Ukraine under post-ceasefire security plan, risking escalation with Russia

U.K. and France commit troops to Ukraine under post-ceasefire security plan, risking escalation with Russia

Belle Carter
REPORT: Over 40 million Americans turn to ChatGPT for medical advice

REPORT: Over 40 million Americans turn to ChatGPT for medical advice

Laura Harris
A constitutional clash erupts over Venezuela; Senate vote to block further military action coming soon

A constitutional clash erupts over Venezuela; Senate vote to block further military action coming soon

Willow Tohi
