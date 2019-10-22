Are Grain Exports Being Withheld by Countries (903)

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ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
Sna Francisco tests the EMS broadcasting system referencing the 1989 Earthquake and it seem so many countries across the planet are with holding r decreasing outbound grain exports. China setting up for South American grain deliveries forever with new ports and the understanding that during the Maunder Minimum South American temperatures changed very little compared to the N. Hemisphere.
#globalgrains #grandsolarminimum #croplosses #climaterevolution #adapt2030 #imports #foodprices
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***Today's Story Links***
San Fran first test after 30 years https://www.sf72.org/
Australia's wheat crop expected to fall 11% on drought: NAB https://www.agricensus.com/Article/Au...
HRS export pricing chart http://d31hzlhk6di2h5.cloudfront.net/...
Wheat Report October 18, 2019 PDF Global Outlook https://www.uswheat.org/wp-content/up...
Agrentina’s Grains Superhighway https://www.zerohedge.com/s3/files/in...
Huge Blow To US Farmers: China Heads To Argentina For Soy Meal In Landmark Deal https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/h...
China Buying Boatloads Of Soybeans From Brazil After US Trade Talks https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...
China Soybean Imports by country https://www.zerohedge.com/s3/files/in...
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