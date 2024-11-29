If You Love This Planet

I'm posting this to remind everyone what World War 3 would result in, and the current administration came DANGEROUSLY close to starting it. They will start this war if given a chance. In this war, there will be no winners everybody dies, period

This Oscar®-winning short film is comprised of a lecture given to students by outspoken nuclear critic Dr. Helen Caldicott, president of Physicians for Social Responsibility in the USA. Her message is clear: disarmament cannot be postponed. Archival footage of the bombing of Hiroshima and images of its survivors seven months after the attack heighten the urgency of her message.



Directed by Terre Nash - 1982 | 26 min