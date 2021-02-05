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Back-To-School Fears with Dr. Paul
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121 views • February 05, 2021
Back-To-School Fears with Dr. Paul
After ignoring overwhelming data demonstrating Schools, and children, are not a primary source of transmission of Covid19, health authorities are finally pushing for opening schools. But, after stoking ‘unrealistic fear’ in the public, about SARS CoV2, parents and teachers are hesitant return. Our favorite pediatrician, Dr. Paul Thomas shares what he’s found in his own personal studies on transmission of Covid.
#ReopenSchools #DrPaulThomas #Transmission #SuperSpreaders #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
After ignoring overwhelming data demonstrating Schools, and children, are not a primary source of transmission of Covid19, health authorities are finally pushing for opening schools. But, after stoking ‘unrealistic fear’ in the public, about SARS CoV2, parents and teachers are hesitant return. Our favorite pediatrician, Dr. Paul Thomas shares what he’s found in his own personal studies on transmission of Covid.
#ReopenSchools #DrPaulThomas #Transmission #SuperSpreaders #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
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