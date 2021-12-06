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"A People Of Madness"- Civil War Coming To America (Dec 5, 2021)
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2585 views • December 06, 2021
#CIVILWAR #JUDGEMENT #SIN (Like these videos for a wider reach.) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: A bloody civil war comes to America as the nation is deceived by Satan and brings judgement on herself. Russia & China will be strengthened as America weakens and tears herself with war. The media fans the flame and a rogue government will emerge; the seeds of unrest will follow a new female president. It is only by the Holy Spirit that the elect will discern the the signs of the times. Ask God to perfect your faith.
Related Prophecies:
WAR IS COMING- https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/26/war-is-coming-july-26-2020/
PREPARE FOR WAR: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/08/13/prepare-for-war-august-13-2020/
BLOOD TO DRINK: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/29/4150/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: A bloody civil war comes to America as the nation is deceived by Satan and brings judgement on herself. Russia & China will be strengthened as America weakens and tears herself with war. The media fans the flame and a rogue government will emerge; the seeds of unrest will follow a new female president. It is only by the Holy Spirit that the elect will discern the the signs of the times. Ask God to perfect your faith.
Related Prophecies:
WAR IS COMING- https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/26/war-is-coming-july-26-2020/
PREPARE FOR WAR: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/08/13/prepare-for-war-august-13-2020/
BLOOD TO DRINK: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/29/4150/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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