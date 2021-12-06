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"A People Of Madness"- Civil War Coming To America (Dec 5, 2021)
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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2585 views • December 06, 2021
#CIVILWAR #JUDGEMENT #SIN (Like these videos for a wider reach.) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

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https://the-masters-voice.com

Today's word: A bloody civil war comes to America as the nation is deceived by Satan and brings judgement on herself. Russia & China will be strengthened as America weakens and tears herself with war. The media fans the flame and a rogue government will emerge; the seeds of unrest will follow a new female president. It is only by the Holy Spirit that the elect will discern the the signs of the times. Ask God to perfect your faith.

Related Prophecies:

WAR IS COMING- https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/26/war-is-coming-july-26-2020/

PREPARE FOR WAR: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/08/13/prepare-for-war-august-13-2020/

BLOOD TO DRINK: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/29/4150/

HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.

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civil wardeceptionamericagodholy spiritchristjesusrussiasinusprophecychinapotuswarusamediaend timesjudgementthe electmadnessrogue governmentthe masters voice
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