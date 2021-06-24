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Entertaining Angels
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16 views • June 24, 2021
Entertaining Angels – Pastor J. Visser @ Covenant People's Ministry
https://www.covenantpeoplesministry.org/
Entertaining Angels [2021] proves Yahweh's cherubs are literal beings that oftentimes involve themselves in the affairs of Adamkind. Meant to be an expansive overview of seraphim in scripture this special CPM Bible study broadcast goes further in explaining fallen angels or "Watchers" and the creation of demons after the flood (according to the prophet Enoch). Our hope is that this inspirational broadcast will inspire and spiritually equip the Israelite people.
https://www.covenantpeoplesministry.org/
Entertaining Angels [2021] proves Yahweh's cherubs are literal beings that oftentimes involve themselves in the affairs of Adamkind. Meant to be an expansive overview of seraphim in scripture this special CPM Bible study broadcast goes further in explaining fallen angels or "Watchers" and the creation of demons after the flood (according to the prophet Enoch). Our hope is that this inspirational broadcast will inspire and spiritually equip the Israelite people.
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