Stormy Daniels just made a HUGE MISTAKE and a Mistrial is Likely-Redacted News

The Stormy Daniels trial. We’ve gotta discuss it, whether we want to or not because a former President is on trial and possibly a future president too. Is this going to take him down, out of the race, bankrupt him? Is this going to turn voters against him? Is there really a case? Legal expert Lionel from YouTube channel @LionelNation joins us to discuss it. Ick factor high. I had to run a lap after this one.