Human Trafficking At Home
Highlights: These Little Ones (2022 Documentary)

* The hit movie Sound Of Freedom has exposed the horrors of child sex trafficking — and brought this topic to people’s attention everywhere.

* Media are downplaying the movie’s success, claiming it’s some [Qanon] conspiracy theory.

* The movie focuses on trafficking outside the U.S., but it’s also happening in America every day.

* Where do you think all these children being smuggled across our southern border are headed?


The Stew Peters Show | 17 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v30lcmm-the-truth-human-trafficking-rings-and-satanic-ritual-abuse-in-america-expos.html

