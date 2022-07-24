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Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-how-bad-is-it-going-to-get/
Prophetess Elizabeth asks, "Why are things continuing to get worse and worse? Even though people of praying and prophesying for a ‘healing of the land,’ why hasn’t it happened?"