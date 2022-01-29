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Trudeau is Toast - Longest Convoy in History Nearing Ottawa
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370 views • January 29, 2022
This is the Worlds' biggest Convey in History stretching well over 100 miles in length. Who would have guessed that when the Province of Alberta tried to fine Patrick King for being in a group of over TEN PEOPLE last year (a covid19 "violation") that it would result not only with Alberta repealing ALL its' CV19 "rules"...but lead to this HUGE FREEDOM Convoy. Thank you Patrick King for organizing this convoy for FREEDOM.
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