Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 11, 2025 – Ron Paul’s morality lessons, faked alien “contact” PSYOPS and revolutionary healing peptides

- Ron Paul 90th Birthday Celebration and Reflections (0:10)

- Ron Paul's Principles and Critique of Current Leadership (7:50)

- Tulsi Gabbard's Speech and Political Influence (11:36)

- Don Huffines Interview and Texas Comptroller Campaign (35:08)

- Challenges and Opportunities in Texas Politics (40:35)

- Gold and Silver as Legal Tender in Texas (49:33)

- Alien Interstellar Object and Psychological Preparation (1:02:36)

- The Role of Myths and Stories in Human Psychology (1:09:44)

- Aliens, AI, and the Simulation Theory (1:13:53)

- Religious and Technological Conflicts (1:21:28)

- Decentralized Health and Peptide Therapy (1:25:59)

- Peptide Therapy and Its Benefits (1:46:23)

- Challenges and Misconceptions About Peptides (1:59:02)

- Decentralizing Medicine and Personal Health Goals (1:59:17)

- Practical Applications and Peptide Protocols (2:16:11)

- Challenges and Solutions in Peptide Therapy (2:23:55)

- Peptide Therapy and Long-Term Health (2:24:11)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (2:24:23)

- Oxytocin and Its Benefits (2:28:33)

- Concerns About Peptide Supply Chain (2:30:17)

- Peptides and Their Applications (2:32:31)

- Beauty and Anti-Aging Peptides (2:41:36)

- Challenges and Risks in the Medical System (2:50:53)

- Decentralization and Health Independence (3:04:23)

- Introduction to Unas (3:04:44)

- Practical Steps for Setting Up a Una (3:06:58)

- Advantages of Unas (3:23:05)

- Future Plans and Collaborations (3:24:22)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/