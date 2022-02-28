Miles Guo: Ukraine’s president has managed to get Russia into the Tacitus trap by launching information warfare using social media

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2/27/2022 Miles Guo: 2/27/2022 Miles Guo: By reporting on the brutality of the war and the atrocities committed by the Russian troops, Ukraine’s president has managed to get Russia into the Tacitus trap by launching information warfare using social media, and he also got Europe to help with Ukraine’s GPS and cyber control