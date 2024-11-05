BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mike Adams Sermon 100 - James Ch 2 - God and Jesus teach us to free ourselves from the SELF-MADE PRISON inside the SIMULATION that is your life
Abundance Church
Abundance Church
1030 views • 6 months ago

To learn more, visit: https://abundance.church/



- Celebrating the 100th Sermon Milestone (0:03)

- The Concept of Life and the Simulation (1:29)

- Understanding God's Gift of Creation (5:10)

- The Role of Faith and Works (8:24)

- The True Teachings of Jesus (16:33)

- The Universal Application of Bible Teachings (20:37)

- The Power of Co-Creation and Free Will (25:41)

- The Journey of Exploration and Discovery (26:06)

- The Future of Sermons and Content Creation (30:49)

- Encouragement to Explore and Discover (32:15)



For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


Keywords
mike adamshrrspecial reportrepentancesermonobedienceservice to otherscomet impactsimmortal soulfaith without worksuniversal principlesbrighteon broadcast newsprimary rightsgods simulation100th sermonconsciousness explorationnatural abundanceanti-christ governmentco-creation powerartificial simulation
