Mike Adams Sermon 100 - James Ch 2 - God and Jesus teach us to free ourselves from the SELF-MADE PRISON inside the SIMULATION that is your life

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To learn more, visit: https://abundance.church/
- Celebrating the 100th Sermon Milestone (0:03)
- The Concept of Life and the Simulation (1:29)
- Understanding God's Gift of Creation (5:10)
- The Role of Faith and Works (8:24)
- The True Teachings of Jesus (16:33)
- The Universal Application of Bible Teachings (20:37)
- The Power of Co-Creation and Free Will (25:41)
- The Journey of Exploration and Discovery (26:06)
- The Future of Sermons and Content Creation (30:49)
- Encouragement to Explore and Discover (32:15)
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport