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Mike Lindell Puts Up $5,000,000 If They Can Prove His Stolen Election Evidence Wrong
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2405 views • July 22, 2021
Time to put up or shut up. Superhero Mike Lindell keeps pushing forward against the entire corrupt media. The Republicans who attend the event, must push this evidence in front of the supreme court.
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DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Follow me on Gettr @BenArmstrong, Parler @BenArmstrong, and Gab @TheBenArmstrongShow
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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