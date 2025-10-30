District 9 Youth Republican – Morgan Moeller

📺Hope in Him 🙏

In this episode of Hope in Him, host Gordon Farnsworth speaks with Morgan Moeller, District 9 Youth Republican, about his journey into politics and what inspired him to get involved at a young age. Together, they discuss how the political and spiritual climate continues to evolve for today’s generation since the passing of Charlie Kirk, and how faith can remain the guiding foundation amid cultural and ideological change..

Join Hope in Him for an encouraging discussion on purpose, leadership, and standing firm in faith during uncertain times.

