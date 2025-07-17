We have a surprise! + Epic Shopping at Casa Depot El Salvador

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are we really moving again in El Salvador?! In this video, I reveal the surprising plan for our move and take you along on a shopping trip to Casa Depot, a Chinese mega store in El Salvador filled with amazing home decor, furniture, baby products, pet supplies, cosmetics, small appliances, PVC panels, peel-and-stick tiles, toilets, vanities, and much more! 🇸🇻
We’re swapping houses with neighbors (yes, really!) and planning a big move with zero overlap — find out how we’re pulling this off. I also talk about the challenges of downsizing from a 20+ room house in Canada and what it's like furnishing a home here with limited access to used furniture.
👉 If you're curious about life in El Salvador, home shopping on a budget, or how expats handle moving across countries (with tons of stuff!), this video is for you.
🛒 Don't miss the Casa Depot store tour — it’s like a hidden treasure trove for affordable home essentials!
📌 Let me know in the comments if YOU know where to find good used furniture in El Salvador!
🔔 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the bell for more real life stories and expat tips from El Salvador!
#MovingAbroad #ElSalvadorLife #CasaDepot
🔗 Join the Monday Night Call (7 PM El Salvador Time):
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
~~~~~ 📲 Join our WhatsApp relocation group and weekly calls!
~~~~~ Mondays 7:00 – 9:00pm
~~~~~ Time zone: America/El_Salvador
~~~~~ Google Meet joining info
~~~~~ Video call link: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
📌Website: www.hagenaars.com
✉️ Email: [email protected]
📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/
🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily
📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/
📺 Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/
📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars
☀️ Follow us on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily
🕣 Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@charityhagenaars
00:00The Big Secret
00:52The Why
03:45Where are we going?
05:02What is the catch?
06:40Feels like home
07:19When
09:09Packing
10:30Shipping from Canada, again
11:47My laptop repair
12:19Casa Depot Shopping Tour