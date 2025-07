We have a surprise! + Epic Shopping at Casa Depot El Salvador

Are we really moving again in El Salvador?! In this video, I reveal the surprising plan for our move and take you along on a shopping trip to Casa Depot, a Chinese mega store in El Salvador filled with amazing home decor, furniture, baby products, pet supplies, cosmetics, small appliances, PVC panels, peel-and-stick tiles, toilets, vanities, and much more! ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ป

Weโ€™re swapping houses with neighbors (yes, really!) and planning a big move with zero overlap โ€” find out how weโ€™re pulling this off. I also talk about the challenges of downsizing from a 20+ room house in Canada and what it's like furnishing a home here with limited access to used furniture.

๐Ÿ‘‰ If you're curious about life in El Salvador, home shopping on a budget, or how expats handle moving across countries (with tons of stuff!), this video is for you.

๐Ÿ›’ Don't miss the Casa Depot store tour โ€” itโ€™s like a hidden treasure trove for affordable home essentials!

Let me know in the comments if YOU know where to find good used furniture in El Salvador!

#MovingAbroad #ElSalvadorLife #CasaDepot

