BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We have a surprise! + Epic Shopping at Casa Depot El Salvador
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
8 views • 1 day ago

Are we really moving again in El Salvador?! In this video, I reveal the surprising plan for our move and take you along on a shopping trip to Casa Depot, a Chinese mega store in El Salvador filled with amazing home decor, furniture, baby products, pet supplies, cosmetics, small appliances, PVC panels, peel-and-stick tiles, toilets, vanities, and much more! 🇸🇻

We’re swapping houses with neighbors (yes, really!) and planning a big move with zero overlap — find out how we’re pulling this off. I also talk about the challenges of downsizing from a 20+ room house in Canada and what it's like furnishing a home here with limited access to used furniture.

👉 If you're curious about life in El Salvador, home shopping on a budget, or how expats handle moving across countries (with tons of stuff!), this video is for you.

🛒 Don't miss the Casa Depot store tour — it’s like a hidden treasure trove for affordable home essentials!

📌 Let me know in the comments if YOU know where to find good used furniture in El Salvador!

🔔 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the bell for more real life stories and expat tips from El Salvador!

#MovingAbroad #ElSalvadorLife #CasaDepot

🔗 Join the Monday Night Call (7 PM El Salvador Time):

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~ 📲 Join our WhatsApp relocation group and weekly calls!

~~~~~ Mondays 7:00 – 9:00pm

~~~~~ Time zone: America/El_Salvador

~~~~~ Google Meet joining info

~~~~~ Video call link: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



📌Website: www.hagenaars.com

✉️ Email: [email protected]

📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

📺 Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/

📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

☀️ Follow us on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

🕣 Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@charityhagenaars


Keywords
expat life el salvadorel salvador vloglife in central americael salvador expatmoving in el salvadorcasa depot el salvadorchinese store el salvadorhome shopping el salvadorhouse swap el salvadorel salvador real estateaffordable shopping el salvadordecorating in el salvadorfurnishing a home el salvadordownsizing tipsmoving tipsel salvador homesel salvador furniture storesel salvador youtubefamily vlog el salvadorpvc panels el salvadorpeel and stick tiles el salvadorhome decor el salvadorused furniture el salvador
Chapters

00:00The Big Secret

00:52The Why

03:45Where are we going?

05:02What is the catch?

06:40Feels like home

07:19When

09:09Packing

10:30Shipping from Canada, again

11:47My laptop repair

12:19Casa Depot Shopping Tour

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy