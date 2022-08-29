Should We Be Profitable?

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“Christian economics is characterized by initiative, industry, and individuality. It is manifested as the productive quality of the active Christian
who in being busy about His Father’s business glorifies the Creator.
Christianity has the dual aspect of promise and fulfillment—the mountaintop respite and the marketplace realization. It is both “the still small
voice” of conscience as well as the “loaves and fishes” of human need.
Christian Economics is characterized throughout by integrity, justice,
and sufficiency in every enterprise..."
~ Rosalie Slater