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Village of Kazachi near Kherson, some People Voluntarily Hand Over their Accumulated Weapons to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. 031522
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80 views • March 15, 2022
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In the village of Kazachi near Kherson, people voluntarily hand over their accumulated weapons to the armed forces of the Russian Federation
"Hand over weapons to the military and everything will be fine," said one of the villagers.
An operation to ensure the safety of the local population continues in the Kherson region. The armed forces of the Russian Federation are calling on local residents to hand over their weapons.
In the village of Kazachi near Kherson, people voluntarily hand over their accumulated weapons to the armed forces of the Russian Federation
"Hand over weapons to the military and everything will be fine," said one of the villagers.
An operation to ensure the safety of the local population continues in the Kherson region. The armed forces of the Russian Federation are calling on local residents to hand over their weapons.
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