Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 2.2.2023 New Narrative created! UKRAINE deep DIVE=ties to BIDEN! VIEW DISCRETION ADVISED!!! PRAY!
145 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

LT of And We Know


Feb 2, 2023


This report today attempts to go into the true reason for UKRAINE, leading a deep dark world of satanists and their craving for Children… it will not be that easy to go through, but we will attempt to keep it as clean as possible and not as disturbing… but we need to work together to find out what is going on… We must Expose evil and understand the BATTLE WE FACE ..


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v284l36-2.2.23-new-narrative-created-ukraine-deep-diveties-to-biden-view-discretion.html


Keywords
current eventsnewschildrenpresidentevilrussiachristiantruthwarbidensatanistsukrainenarrativetiesconnectiondeep diveltand we knowexposing evilviewer discretion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket