And We Know 2.2.2023 New Narrative created! UKRAINE deep DIVE=ties to BIDEN! VIEW DISCRETION ADVISED!!! PRAY!

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LT of And We Know
Feb 2, 2023
This report today attempts to go into the true reason for UKRAINE, leading a deep dark world of satanists and their craving for Children… it will not be that easy to go through, but we will attempt to keep it as clean as possible and not as disturbing… but we need to work together to find out what is going on… We must Expose evil and understand the BATTLE WE FACE ..
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