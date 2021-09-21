© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BABY PARALYZED BY COVID VACCINE
Follow
2
Share
Report
484 views • September 21, 2021
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/VIAf2oDZwS7M/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/IwHkhOD
The number of deaths and injuries directly related to the Covid vaccine is massive, where other vaccines have been pulled off the market for far less. At this point, it is down right criminal, to allow any Covid vaccine and boosters, to continue to be injected into anyone, or for any politicians, to still be taking bribe money from Big Pharma, to push this poison onto the population. Politicians still pushing the toxic injection, need to be trialed for crimes against humanity, and the sooner the better, as they are, mass serial killers.
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/IwHkhOD
The number of deaths and injuries directly related to the Covid vaccine is massive, where other vaccines have been pulled off the market for far less. At this point, it is down right criminal, to allow any Covid vaccine and boosters, to continue to be injected into anyone, or for any politicians, to still be taking bribe money from Big Pharma, to push this poison onto the population. Politicians still pushing the toxic injection, need to be trialed for crimes against humanity, and the sooner the better, as they are, mass serial killers.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.